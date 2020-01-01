Resources
Elizabeth "Betty" Zeller

Elizabeth "Betty" Zeller

January 1st 1939 - January 1st 2018

Your Second Year in Heaven on your 81st Birthday



As I sit in Heaven and watch you every day I try to let you know with the signs I never went away

I hear you when your laughing, and watch you as you sleep I even place my arms around you to calm you as you weep

I see you wish the days away begging to have me home So I try to send you signs so you know you are not alone

Don't feel guilty that you have life that was denied to me Heaven is truly beautiful just you

wait and see

So live your life, laugh again enjoy yourself, be free then I know with every breath you take you'll be taking one for me.

Happy Birthday Babe

All my love your husband Bill

Happy birthday Mom

Cindy, Nancy, Wendy and your 6 Grandchildren and 6 Great Grandchildren.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on Jan. 1, 2020
