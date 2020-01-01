|
|
Elizabeth "Betty" Zeller
January 1st 1939 - January 1st 2018
Your Second Year in Heaven on your 81st Birthday
As I sit in Heaven and watch you every day I try to let you know with the signs I never went away
I hear you when your laughing, and watch you as you sleep I even place my arms around you to calm you as you weep
I see you wish the days away begging to have me home So I try to send you signs so you know you are not alone
Don't feel guilty that you have life that was denied to me Heaven is truly beautiful just you
wait and see
So live your life, laugh again enjoy yourself, be free then I know with every breath you take you'll be taking one for me.
Happy Birthday Babe
All my love your husband Bill
Happy birthday Mom
Cindy, Nancy, Wendy and your 6 Grandchildren and 6 Great Grandchildren.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on Jan. 1, 2020