|
|
Ellen B. Rogers
Beacon - Ellen B. Rogers, a lifelong resident of Beacon and recently a resident of Collegeville, Pennsylvania, died peacefully on Wednesday, April 1 in Phoenixville Hospital in Phoenixville, Pennsylvania. Ellen graduated from St. Joachim's Grammar School, Beacon High School and St. Francis School of Nursing. She worked at Highland Hospital for a few years and spent the next thirty years working for Doctors Frank, Mond and Kaplan. She is survived by her sisters Joan Reinhagen, wife of the late Raymond Reinhagen of Waleska, Georgia and Virginia Cutlip, wife of Virgil Cutlip of Phoenixville, Pennsylvania, her nieces Deborah McCoul, wife of Fred McCoul of Woodstock, Georgia, Eileen Wurst of Hewitt, New Jersey, Mary Beth Reinhagen, wife of John Whelan of Exton, Pennsylvania, Lynn Smelas of Waleska, Georgia, Laura Cutlip, wife of David Broiles of Baltimore, Maryland and nephew, Charles Cutlip, husband of Susan (Herr) Cutlip of Mohnton, Pennsylvania. Because of the COVID-19 virus restrictions in place, a funeral Mass will be scheduled at St. Joachim/St. John Roman Catholic Church in Beacon with internment in St. Joachim Cemetery at a later date.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Apr. 3 to Apr. 4, 2020