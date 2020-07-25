Ellen B. Rogers
Ellen B. Rogers, a lifelong resident of Beacon and recently of Collegeville, Pennsylvania, died peacefully on Wednesday, April 1 in Phoenixville Hospital, Phoenixville, Pennsylvania.
Ellen graduated from St. Joachim's Grammar School, Beacon High School and St. Francis School of Nursing. She worked at Highland Hospital for a few years and spent the next thirty years working for Doctors Frank, Mond and Kaplan.
Ellen is survived by her sisters, Joan Reinhagen, wife of the late Raymond Reinhagen of Waleska, GA and Virginia Cutlip, wife of Virgil Cutlip of Phoenixville, PA; her nieces Deborah McCoul, wife of Fred McCoul of Woodstock, GA, Eileen Wurst of Hewitt, NJ, Mary Beth Reinhagen, wife of John Whelan of Exton, PA, Lynn Smelas of Waleska, GA, Laura Cutlip, wife of David Broiles of Baltimore, MD and nephew, Charles Cutlip, husband of Susan (Herr) Cutlip of Mohnton, PA.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, July 31 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Joachim Church, 51 Leonard Street, Beacon. Burial will follow at St. Joachim Cemetery, Beacon.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Church of St. Joachim - St. John the Evangelist, 2 Oak Street, Beacon, New York 12508.
Funeral arrangements are under the care of Patrick J. Halvey of Riverview Funeral Home by Halvey, LLC.