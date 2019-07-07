Ellen Grantham Haugh



Rhinebeck - Ellen Grantham Haugh, 97, a resident of Thompson House passed away peacefully on July 5th, 2019. Ellen was born on October 29, 1921 in New York City to Florence and Lonnie Grantham. She married Richard F. Haugh in New York City in 1945. Ellen graduated in 1938 from Morris High School in NYC and Hunter College in 1942. She taught in the Arlington School District as a second grade teacher for 23 years. She liked to garden, watch birds, and loved to read. Ellen volunteered at the LaGrange Library for many years, was involved in Community Theatre, loved to swim and play golf.



Ellen is survived by three daughters, Ellen Ryan of Hyde Park, Marge Stotko (Joe) of Clear Lake MN, Joan Partelow of Baltimore, MD, and two sons, Ken Haugh (Carol) of Freeland, PA and Richard F. Haugh , Jr. of Patterson, NY, nine grandchildren and four great grand children,



Ellen was predeceased by one son, Donald J. Haugh and two grandchildren.



Calling hours will be held Sunday from 7pm to 9pm at the Timothy P. Doyle Funeral Home 371 Hooker Ave. Poughkeepsie, New York 12603. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Monday July 8, 2019at St. Denis Church Beekman Road Hopewell Jct at 10am with burial to follow at St. Denis Cemetery. Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on July 7, 2019