Ellen Munger Maguire
Montpelier, VA - Ellen Margaret Maguire, 55, of Montpelier, VA, died on November 26, 2019.
Ellen was preceded in death by her father, Richard Munger. She is survived by her husband, Craig Maguire; her mother, Carol Peters Munger; her siblings and their spouses, Roy (Anne), Charles (Bill), Laura (Carlos), Robert (Cindy), Lawrence (Judy); sister-in-law, Jean (Gary) and brother-in-law, Jay (Jill).
Ellen was an Accountant and she loved crafting and gardening.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered on Thursday, December 5, 2019 at St. Columba Church, 835 Route 82, Hopewell Junction followed by interment in Gate of Heaven Cemetery in Valhalla. Arrangements are under the direction of the McHoul Funeral Home, Inc., Hopewell Junction.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to . Please visit Ellen's Book of Memories at www.mchoulfuneralhome.com.
