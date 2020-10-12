Ellie Rene Dunlop
Dover Plains - Ellie Rene Dunlop, Our Nugg, Momma, Elle Belle, Goody, 2, passed away on October 8, 2020 at Westchester Medical Center in Valhalla, NY
Born in Sharon Connecticut she was the daughter of Mackenzie Dunlop and Reneisha Johnson.
To anyone that had the pleasure of being in Ellie's life knows just how special she truly was. Just seeing her would make your bad days good and your good days better. Our Nugg was an angel on earth. We will all miss the walks, biggest hugs that could knock you off your feet, the sweet kisses, her heartwarming laugh that was so contagious, her sharing and caring heart of gold, the sweet voice that sang to us and talked to us, the absolute obsessions she had with all the windows in the car and her love for Disney movies. Our time with Ellie was cut way to short but the time we all had was truly a blessing to each of us. The strength, love and memories you gave to us is what will keep us going.
Ellie is survived by her mother Reneisha Johnson, Father Mackenzie Dunlop and her Stepmother Cara- Marie Del Rosario. Her siblings Devin, Corey and Marcela. Her grandparents Vicky and Robert Dunlop, Jody Watson and Alan Jordan, Michelle and Lenny Griffin and her great grandparents Ronald and Audrey Watson, Katherine Dunlop, Joanne O'Brien, Carol Watson and Pop Pop Brian. Her great Aunt Renè and Uncle Rob. Her Aunts: Tatyana, Kenya, Shantasia, Giovanna, Chelsea, Danelle and Morgan and uncles: Jay, Colby, Miguel, Josh, Jacob, Dray, Avery, Kaleb and Zack. She is also survived by her cousins: Kaiden, Kaylee, Laylinn, Leina, Khloe, Robert, Christian, William, Jayce Amiliana, Zae'vion, Adrian, Mya, Angelo, Aubrey and Zack. Ellie is also survived by her best boys, Chester and Charlie.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, October 15, 2020 at Faith Bible Chapel, 222 Silver Mountain Rd, Millerton, NY with Pastor William Mayhew officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the organization or charity of one's choice
. To send the family an online condolence, please visit www.hufcutfuneralhome.com