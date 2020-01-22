|
Ellsworth G. Cole
Poughkeepsie, New York - Ellsworth "Buddy" G. Cole, 90 of the Town of Poughkeepsie, NY passed away at home on Sunday, January 19, 2020. He was born on November 11, 1929 in Nyack, NY to the late Raymond and Florence Cole. He married Patricia Ann Vandemark in Poughkeepsie, NY on August 15, 1953 and survives at home.
A local resident for over 75 years, Buddy was a self employed businessman and owned Buddy's Canteen which was a Coffee Truck and the Court House Luncheonette. He was a member of Pleasant Valley Rod & Gun Club. Buddy was an avid hunter and loved the woods and target shooting.
In addition to his wife Patricia, Buddy is survived by his daughters, Patricia Florence (Victor) Cole Durmiaki of Poughkeepsie, NY, Cindy Lee Anderson of Poughkeepsie, NY, Sandra D. (Steven) Dahowski of Chesterfield, Virginia, grandchildren MandyAnn (Tommy) Polakowski, Terry "Bubba" Ellsworth Anderson, Samantha Hannon, Steven Dahowski and many nieces and nephews. Buddy is predeceased by his parents, brothers and sisters and son-in-law Terry Anderson.
Calling hours will be held on Friday, January 24, 2020 from 3:00pm to 5:00pm at the Timothy P. Doyle Funeral Home, Inc. 371 Hooker Avenue, Poughkeepsie, NY 12603. Burial is private and at the convenience of the family. To send an online condolence, please visit our website at www.doylefuneralhome.com
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Jan. 22 to Jan. 23, 2020