Elmer Herbert Priess
Schenectady - Elmer Herbert Priess, 87, of Schenectady passed away on Monday, December 23, 2019 at Ellis Hospital, with his daughters by his side.
Funeral services will be held Monday, December 30th at 12 noon at Griswold Funeral Home, 1867 State St., Schenectady followed by interment at Zion Lutheran Cemetery, Schenectady. The family will receive relatives and friends on Monday from 10:30am until 12 noon at the funeral home prior to the service.
Memorial contributions may be made in his memory to 4 Pine West Plaza #405, Albany, NY 12205 or .
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Dec. 27 to Dec. 29, 2019