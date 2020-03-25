|
Elmer J. Lengyel
Poughkeepsie, New York - Elmer J. Lengyel 93 of Poughkeepsie, New York died Sunday March 22, 2020 at the Renaissance Rehabilitation Center.
Elmer was a Electrical Engineer at IBM Poughkeepsie, for 35 years retiring in 1991.
Elmer has been a local resident since 1955, previously from Brooklyn New York.
Elmer was a member of St Martin dePorres Church, he enjoyed bowling and was a member of the Michigan League Mert Marshall mixed league.
Elmer loved to tinker. He was a talented individual who could do necessary repairs and also remodeling.
Elmer attended College at Cooper Union School of Engineering on a Scholarship and Marist College and also served his country in the United States Navy.
On June 28, 1952 at St Stanislaus Kostka Church in Green Point,Brooklyn, he married Rosemarie E. Zglinski.
Elmer is survived by his wife at home, his children Paul Lengyel and his wife Pat of Cumberland R.I., Dennis Lengyel and his wife Kelley of Rochester, N.Y., Susan Arslanian and husband Gary of Poughkeepsie, N.Y., Robert Lengyel of Poughkeepsie, N.Y., his sister Anna Marie Greco, 16 grandchildren, 10 great grandchildren and 1 great great grandchild.
Elmer was also predeceased by his son Peter Lengyel and a sister Margaret Urban.
He will be greatly missed and remembered for his sense of humor and hid bear hugs.
Because of the underlying circumstances with the Corona Virus, there will be a private Mass at St. Martin dePorres Church in Poughkeepsie with a private Burial at Calvary Cemetery. There will be a Celebration of Elmer's Life at a later date.
Funeral arrangements and service are being handled by the Timothy P. Doyle Funeral Home 371 Hooker Ave. Poughkeepsie, N.Y. 12603. If you would like to leave an online condolence please visit our website at www.doylefuneralhome.com.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Mar. 25 to Mar. 26, 2020