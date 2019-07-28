|
|
Elnora "Nora" Reinoehl
Beacon - Elnora Reinoehl, a lifelong resident of Beacon, passed away peacefully on July 24, 2019 with her family by her side. Nora was born in Beacon on December 26, 1937 the daughter of the late Charles and Elenora Gallagher. Nora married Clarence "Lank" Reinoehl on December 31, 1959. Nora was head librarian in the Beacon City School District for 31 years.
"Saint Nora", as she was lovingly called by her family, was a generous, compassionate, caring and gifted woman. She enjoyed gardening, crafting with her husband and attending shows at the theater. She adored sewing and creating handmade costumes for her grandchildren. Nora had an extensive collection of books and was a lover of reading. She and Lank created a beautiful home in Glenham where the family enjoyed many delicious home cooked meals, tea parties with the grandchildren and holiday gatherings. After retirement Nora and Lank loved traveling the world and working on their "projects" together.
In addition to her husband of 60 years, Nora is survived by her children, Joshua Reinoehl and his wife, Karen, Berget Wydra and her husband, Michael and Jessica Hudd and her husband, Michael; her grandchildren, Joshua, Nicholas, Shawna, Chloe, Darby, Emma, Audrey and Aiden; her great grandchildren, Codie, Makayla, Olivia, Abigail, Kaylen and Madison; her sisters, Joan Denison and Bernadette Hockler; several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, Nora was predeceased by her brother, Charlie Gallagher and her great grandson, Zachary.
Family and friends will gather on Tuesday, July 30 from 4 to 8 p.m. at Riverview Funeral Home by Halvey, 2 Beekman Street, Beacon. A funeral service will be held at the funeral home at 6 p.m. with Pastor George Mangan officiating. Burial will be at Fairview Cemetery, 375 Washington Avenue, Beacon on Thursday, August 1st at 11 a.m.
Memorial donations in memory of Nora and her great grandson Zachary may be made to Foundation for Abilities First NY, 70 Overocker Road, Poughkeepsie, NY 12603, www.abilitiesfirstny.org.
To send a personal condolence please visit www.riverviewbyhalvey.com.
Funeral arrangements are under the care of Patrick J. Halvey of Riverview Funeral Home by Halvey, LLC.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on July 28, 2019