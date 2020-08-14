Elsie Cook
Fishkill - Elsie Cannon Cook, a resident of Fishkill since 1964, and formerly of Camden and Runnemede, New Jersey, died on July 20, 2020. She was 88.
Elsie was born on December 2, 1931 in Camden, New Jersey to the late William and Ethel (Steelman) Cannon.
On October 3, 1954, Elsie married the love of her life, William H. Cook who survives at home. They spent decades together bowling on leagues, would always hold hands whether they were out or at home, enjoyed movies and dinner together, and went on many fun trips offered by IBM. She was a loving wife and mother.
Elsie dedicated 14 years working at The Alps Sweet Shop in the Village of Fishkill. She also enjoyed spending her time crocheting, knitting, sewing, playing the slots in Atlantic City with her husband and going to Margate Beach every summer with her family.
She was also a Girl Scout Leader and loved taking her scouts on trips to the Statue of Liberty, Washington D.C. and the NYS Capitol Building in Albany. She also took her scouts to Camp Sacajawea for an overnight camping trip.
Elsie leaves behind her daughter, Susan; her daughter Nancy Cook Kramer and her husband, Larry, living in Houston, Texas; her son, William Jr.; her granddaughter, Ashley Radford and her husband, Benjamin; her grandchildren, Taylor Cailyn Cook, all living in Jacksonville, Florida; grandchildren Lauren Kramer, and David Kramer; great grandchildren Leilani and Riley Radford; and her brother Albert Cannon, residing in Pennsauken, New Jersey, and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, Elsie was predeceased by her sisters, Dorothy Graham, Lillian Rengo, Frances Evans, Alberta Dubinink, June White, and her brothers, Warren Cannon and Charles Cannon.
Memorial donations in Elsie's honor can be made to Hudson Valley Hospice (www.hvhospice.org
) or the Alzheimer's Association
(www.alz.org
).
