Services
Hufcut Funeral Home
3159 Rte 22
Dover Plains, NY 12522
(845) 877-1400
Elsie Irene Galbo


1948 - 2020
Elsie Irene Galbo Obituary
Elsie Irene Galbo

Wingdale - Elsie Irene Galbo, 72, a longtime resident of Wingdale, NY, passed away on Friday, May 22, 2020 at her home in Wingdale. Mrs. Galbo was a second grade and reading teacher at the Dover Elementary School for 35 years retiring in 2005.

Born on February 13, 1948 in Sharon, CT, she was the daughter of the late Harold Clyde and Frieda Louise (Kiene) Wormell. She received a bachelor's degree from SUNY Oneonta and a Master's Degree in Education from Western Connecticut State University. Mrs. Galbo was a member and former treasurer of the Greater Grace Community Church in Dover Plains, NY.

On July 23, 1994 in Dover Plains, NY, she married James Galbo who survives at home. She is also survived by a sister, Marie Wormell and her husband, George Hicks, of Wayne, NJ.

Graveside services and burial at Valley View Cemetery in Dover Plains, NY will be private. A memorial service will be announced at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to: Children of Grace, PO Box 70372, Baltimore, MD 21237. For directions or to send the family an online condolence, please visit www.hufcutfuneralhome.com
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from May 23 to May 24, 2020
