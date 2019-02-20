|
|
Elva L. Girton-Wolfe
Wappingers Falls - Elva L. Girton-Wolfe of Wappingers Falls entered into rest Friday, February 15, 2019. She was 72.
Daughter of the late William and Mildred Fenton Riker, she was born on July 18, 1946 in Tarrytown. She married Robert R. Wolfe on July 21, 2018 at the New Hackensack Reformed Church in Wappingers Falls, where she was a longtime member.
Elva proudly served her country in the United States Army as a 4th Class laboratory technician until she was honorably discharged in 1966. After 9/11, she decided to enlist in the New York Guard where she served for several years. Elva spent most of her career working as Deputy Director for Dutchess County Veterans' Affairs in Poughkeepsie. She was also a member of the American Legion Post #1302 in Poughkeepsie.
In her spare time, Elva enjoyed crafting and pottery. She also spent time tending to her flower garden. Most of all, she enjoyed time spent with her two beloved granddaughters.
In addition to her husband, Bob, she is survived by her sons, Bryan Girton of Poughkeepsie, Randy Girton of Bethel, CT, and Dwayne Girton of Wappingers Falls; brother, William Riker and his wife, Deborah of Peekskill; sister, Melanie Riker-Hopkins and her husband, Robert of Creedmoor, NC; father-in-law, Robert L. Wolfe of New Fairfield, CT; and her granddaughters, Kristina Mae and Delaney Grace.
Family will receive their friends on Friday, March 1, 2019 from 6:30 to 8 p.m. at the New Hackensack Reformed Church, 1580 Route 376 in Wappingers Falls. A brief visitation will also be held at the church on Saturday, March 2, 2019 from 10 to 11 a.m. A funeral service will follow this visitation at 11 a.m., with military honors.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Elva's name to the , act.alz.org/donate, Castle Point VA, www.hudsonvalley.va.gov or New Hackensack Reformed Church, 1580 NY-376, Wappingers Falls, NY 12590.
Arrangements are under the direction of Straub, Catalano & Halvey Funeral Home, 55 East Main Street in Wappingers Falls. For directions or to send the family a personal condolence, please visit our website at www.StraubCatalanoHalvey.com.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Feb. 20 to Feb. 27, 2019