1/1
Elvera L. Gusmano
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Elvera's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Elvera L. Gusmano

Poughkeepsie - Elvera L. Gusmano, 99, of Poughkeepsie, NY passed away on October 25, 2020 at The Baptist Home in Rhinebeck, NY. She was on November 1, 1920 in Poughkeepsie, NY, the daughter Andrew & Rose Mancuso Gusmano. She attended Poughkeepsie Schools. Vera worked in the Garment Industry and previously at the Cigar Factory both in Poughkeepsie, NY.

She is survived by nieces, nephews, great- nieces and great- nephews and great-great nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her brothers: Jerome & Frank (Florence) Germano and sisters: Cecilia (George) Montross; Mary (Peter) Sorce; Frances (William) Sleight and great-nephews: John & James DeCosta and Peter Sorce III. Visitation will be Thursday, October 29, 2020, 5-7PM, at the Wm. G. Miller & Son FH, Inc., 371Hooker Ave., Poughkeepsie, NY 12603. A Mass of Christian Burial will be Friday 10AM at Mt. Carmel Church, Mill St., Poughkeepsie, NY 12601. Burial will follow in the family plot in St. Peter's Cemetery. Memorial Donations may be made to the charity of your choice. If you wish to send an online condolence please visit our website at www. wmgmillerfuneralhome.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Poughkeepsie Journal from Oct. 27 to Oct. 28, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved