Elvera L. Gusmano
Poughkeepsie - Elvera L. Gusmano, 99, of Poughkeepsie, NY passed away on October 25, 2020 at The Baptist Home in Rhinebeck, NY. She was on November 1, 1920 in Poughkeepsie, NY, the daughter Andrew & Rose Mancuso Gusmano. She attended Poughkeepsie Schools. Vera worked in the Garment Industry and previously at the Cigar Factory both in Poughkeepsie, NY.
She is survived by nieces, nephews, great- nieces and great- nephews and great-great nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her brothers: Jerome & Frank (Florence) Germano and sisters: Cecilia (George) Montross; Mary (Peter) Sorce; Frances (William) Sleight and great-nephews: John & James DeCosta and Peter Sorce III. Visitation will be Thursday, October 29, 2020, 5-7PM, at the Wm. G. Miller & Son FH, Inc., 371Hooker Ave., Poughkeepsie, NY 12603. A Mass of Christian Burial will be Friday 10AM at Mt. Carmel Church, Mill St., Poughkeepsie, NY 12601. Burial will follow in the family plot in St. Peter's Cemetery.
