Emil Preuss
Beekman - Emil Preuss, 94, an area resident since 1948 passed away at his home on Veterans Day, November 11, 2019.
Born in College Point on February 8, 1925, Emil was the son of Julius and Rosalia (Katzberg) Preuss. He proudly served our country as a Sergeant in the US Army Air Force during World War II. While serving, he attended training school in Denver where he learned how to load bombs into B-29 aircrafts. He also earned medals of Good Conduct at both the Pacific Theater and the Battle of Guam. Emil was employed by the NYS Department of Corrections at Sing Sing, Downstate and Green Haven Correctional Facilities, retiring as a Lieutenant in charge of inmate transfers after 33 years.
Emil was a member of St. Paul's Episcopal Church in Pleasant Valley, and was on the Vestry at the Church of the Resurrection in Hopewell Junction. He served on the Town of Beekman Recreation Commission and Conservation Board as well as being a Town Councilman for 16 years. He volunteered with the PTA and the Boy Scouts of America. Emil enjoyed woodworking and gardening, and always looked forward to the Monday Morning Coffee Club!
On September 12, 1948 in Queens, Emil married Florence (Vulturale) who predeceased him on July 23, 2002. He was also predeceased by his son, Thomas Preuss, in 2000; and his siblings, Julius, Edward, Bertha and Richard.
Emil is survived by his daughters, Susan Houston-Marks of Poughkeepsie and Debra Robinson of Kingston; his loving companion Doris Tanner of Poughquag; his daughter-in-law, Jodie Preuss of Clinton Corners; his grandchildren, Jonathan Preuss, Jennifer and Avery Heath, Nicole and Brandon Decker, Kristin Robinson, Jason Houston, David Houston, and Brandon Marks; and his great-grandchildren, Luke and Noah Decker, and Lilah and Thomas Heath.
Calling hours will be held on Thursday from 2-4 and 7-9pm at the McHoul Funeral Home, Inc., 895 Route 82, Hopewell Junction. The Funeral Service will be held on Friday at 11:30am at St. Paul's Episcopal Church, 808 Traver Road, Pleasant Valley followed by interment in St. Paul's Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be made to or the . Please visit Emil's Book of Memories at www.mchoulfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Nov. 12 to Nov. 13, 2019