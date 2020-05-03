Services
McHoul Funeral Home, Inc.
895 Route 82
Hopewell Junction, NY 12533
(845) 221-2000
Interment
Private
To be announced at a later date
Mount Hope Cemetery
Resources
EAST FISHKILL - Emily Bosan, 91, a resident of Hopewell Junction and previously of Yonkers, died on April 30, 2020 at home.

Born on August 19, 1928 in Manhattan, Emily was the daughter of Paul and Mary (Miuckovsky) Kubinec.

On October 17, 1953 in New York City, Emily married Joseph Bosan who predeceased her in 1990. She was a parishioner of St. Columba Church and previously a parishioner of Immaculate Conception in Tuckahoe. She enjoyed spending time at East Fishkill Seniors.

Emily is survived by her sons, Joseph Bosan and his wife Janice of Hopewell Junction, Paul Bosan of Verplanck, Steven Bosan and his wife Diane of Tuckahoe, and Brian Bosan and his wife Ellen of Hopewell Junction; her grandchildren, Lindsay, Amanda, Joseph, Jessie, Bobby and Beth; and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her son, Robert Lawrence Bosan in 1982 and her brothers, Richard and Joseph.

Private interment will be at Mount Hope Cemetery in Hastings-on-Hudson. Please visit Emily's Book of Memories at www.mchoulfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from May 3 to May 4, 2020
