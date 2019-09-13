Services
Allen Funeral Home
1605 Main St.
Pleasant Valley, NY 12569
845-635-2124
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Joseph's Church
Millbrook, NY
View Map
Interment
Following Services
Kensico Cemetery
Valhalla, NY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Emily Krok
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Emily Krok


1920 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Emily Krok Obituary
Emily Krok

PLEASANT VALLEY - Emily Krok, 99 of Pleasant Valley, passed away on Wednesday, September 11, 2019 at Wingate at Dutchess in Fishkill.

Emily was born in Litwa, Poland on August 19, 1920 and was the daughter of Emil and Zofia Markaczewska Czerniec . On July 10, 1944 in Goppingen, Germany, she married Albert Krok and emigrated to the United States on March 29, 1949. Mr. Krok died in 1989.

Emily is survived by her 2 daughters; Helen Notaro of Beacon and Irene Maiolo of Pleasant Valley; her granddaughters, Kimberly of Yonkers and Rebecca of Boulder, CO.; and her great grandchildren, Emily, Jacqueline, Lauren and Christopher III. She was predeceased by her son-in-law Mario Notaro in 1994.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered on Saturday, September 14 at 10 am from St. Joseph's Church, Millbrook. Interment will follow in Kensico Cemetery, Valhalla,NY.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Allen Funeral Home, Pleasant Valley.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on Sept. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Emily's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now