Emily Krok
PLEASANT VALLEY - Emily Krok, 99 of Pleasant Valley, passed away on Wednesday, September 11, 2019 at Wingate at Dutchess in Fishkill.
Emily was born in Litwa, Poland on August 19, 1920 and was the daughter of Emil and Zofia Markaczewska Czerniec . On July 10, 1944 in Goppingen, Germany, she married Albert Krok and emigrated to the United States on March 29, 1949. Mr. Krok died in 1989.
Emily is survived by her 2 daughters; Helen Notaro of Beacon and Irene Maiolo of Pleasant Valley; her granddaughters, Kimberly of Yonkers and Rebecca of Boulder, CO.; and her great grandchildren, Emily, Jacqueline, Lauren and Christopher III. She was predeceased by her son-in-law Mario Notaro in 1994.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered on Saturday, September 14 at 10 am from St. Joseph's Church, Millbrook. Interment will follow in Kensico Cemetery, Valhalla,NY.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Allen Funeral Home, Pleasant Valley.
