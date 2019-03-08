|
Emily Lillian Andresen
Red Hook - Emily Lillian Andresen, 93, of Red Hook, NY, passed away on Wednesday, March 6th, 2019 at her home.
Born in Norway on February 24, 1926, she was the daughter of the late Eilert and Hildur (Eltvedt) Damsgard. Lillian came to America when she was 3 months old, and lived in Bay Ridge, Brooklyn, NY. She attended PS 105, Pershing Junior High School and Bay Ridge High School. She worked for several years in Manhattan and then in Brooklyn, as the Payroll Supervisor for Maimonides Medical Center, until her retirement in 1982, when she and her husband Rolf, moved to Red Hook, NY.
Lillian met Rolf in confirmation class when she was 13 years old and he was 14 years old. When she came home from class, she told her mother she met the man she was going to marry! Like a fairy tale, that is just what happened and they wed on March 19, 1948 in The Norwegian Evangelical Lutheran Free Church on 59th Street in Brooklyn, NY.
Lillian was always so happy and caring, and more than anything else, she derived great pleasure from making other people happy. She volunteered her time at the Braille Society assembling books for the blind, and was the President of The Ladies' Club of Gallatin for 39 years. Lillian loved to cook and bake, which she was fantastic at, as well as making flower arrangements, knitting, sewing, embroidery and always learning new crafts. There was nothing she couldn't accomplish once she set her mind to it, she always did a top-notch job and, of course, she gave everything away to the people she loved.
A special thanks to our good friend, Angel, an appropriate name, as it was he who put the family in contact with Linda, who then brought Bridget and Bernadette into the fold, all three of whom were the most wonderful, caring and loving caregivers anyone could hope for. They were with Lillian from her discharge from rehab in August of 2018 through end of life, and made the time she had left meaningful, fun and comforting. The family can't say thank you enough.
In addition to her loving husband, she is survived by her children, Erik Andresen of Lamont, PA, Karen (Vincent) Sala of Milan, NY, and Robert (Patricia) Andresen of Avondale, AZ; her daughter in law, Dale Andresen of Beech Creek, PA; her grandchildren, Kurt (Julie Buhrer) Andresen, Kristina (Scott) Deveau, Lars (Samantha Nelson) Andresen, and Eric (Nadine) Andresen; her step grandchildren, Scott (Beatrice) Sala, Renae (James) LaRoche, and Shawn (Dawn) Sala; her great grandchildren, Leif, Klaus, Ogden, and Tyler Andresen; her step great grandchildren, Cody Sala, Shane Sala, Tyler LaRoche, Brook LaRoche, Mason Sala, James Trebby, and Nicole Trebby; along with nieces, cousins, extended family and friends.
Friends may call at the Burnett & White Funeral Homes on Sunday, March 10th, 2019 from 2 - 4 PM.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM on Monday, March 11, 2019 at Burnett & White Funeral Homes, Red Hook, NY. Burial will be at St. Paul's Lutheran Cemetery, Red Hook.
Memorial donations may be made in Lillian's memory to the Hudson Valley Hospice, 374 Violet Ave., Poughkeepsie, NY 12601.
Arrangements are under the direction of Burnett & White Funeral Homes 7461 S. Broadway, Red Hook, NY.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on Mar. 8, 2019