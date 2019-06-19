Services
Murdoch Funeral Home
3855 Katz Dr
Marion, IA 52302
319-377-1553
Resources
More Obituaries for Emily Murray
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Emily Murray

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Emily Murray Obituary
Emily Murray

Cedar Rapids, IA - Emily Murray, 84, of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, passed away Sunday, June 16, 2019, at the Dennis & Donna Oldorf Hospice House of Mercy, Hiawatha, Iowa. The family will greet friends from 4 - 7 p.m. Friday, June 21, 2019, at Murdoch Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Marion. Private family burial will be in New York at a later date.

Emily was born December 16, 1934, in Poughkeepsie, New York, the daughter of Harold and Martha (Hardenbergh) Smith. She graduated from Poughkeepsie High School, in 1953. Emily married Thomas Murray on October 4, 1953, in Poughkeepsie. She was employed at Emery and Webb Insurance Agency in Fishkill, New York, for many years, retiring in 1984. Emily volunteered at Mercy Medical Center in Cedar Rapids for 27 years. She was a member of Zion Lutheran Church, Hiawatha.

Emily is survived by her children, Steven (Debbie) Murray of Webster, New York and Sue (Jeff) Kuehl of Cedar Rapids; four grandchildren, Megan (Justin) Hall of Holly Ridge, North Carolina, Amy (Kai) Jorgensen of Chapin, South Carolina, Steven (Kelli) Murray of Boston, Massachusetts and Dana (Patricio) Espinosa of Marion, Iowa; and four great-grandchildren, Laila and Grayson Hall, Liam Espinosa and Emma Jorgensen.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband and brother.

In lieu of flowers, memorials in Emily's memory may be directed to the Mercy Medical Center Foundation, 701 10th Street SE, Cedar Rapids, Iowa 52403. The memorials will be applied to the Volunteer Services Fund.

Please share a memory of Emily at www.murdochfuneralhome.com under obituaries.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on June 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now