|
|
Emily Murray
Cedar Rapids, IA - Emily Murray, 84, of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, passed away Sunday, June 16, 2019, at the Dennis & Donna Oldorf Hospice House of Mercy, Hiawatha, Iowa. The family will greet friends from 4 - 7 p.m. Friday, June 21, 2019, at Murdoch Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Marion. Private family burial will be in New York at a later date.
Emily was born December 16, 1934, in Poughkeepsie, New York, the daughter of Harold and Martha (Hardenbergh) Smith. She graduated from Poughkeepsie High School, in 1953. Emily married Thomas Murray on October 4, 1953, in Poughkeepsie. She was employed at Emery and Webb Insurance Agency in Fishkill, New York, for many years, retiring in 1984. Emily volunteered at Mercy Medical Center in Cedar Rapids for 27 years. She was a member of Zion Lutheran Church, Hiawatha.
Emily is survived by her children, Steven (Debbie) Murray of Webster, New York and Sue (Jeff) Kuehl of Cedar Rapids; four grandchildren, Megan (Justin) Hall of Holly Ridge, North Carolina, Amy (Kai) Jorgensen of Chapin, South Carolina, Steven (Kelli) Murray of Boston, Massachusetts and Dana (Patricio) Espinosa of Marion, Iowa; and four great-grandchildren, Laila and Grayson Hall, Liam Espinosa and Emma Jorgensen.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband and brother.
In lieu of flowers, memorials in Emily's memory may be directed to the Mercy Medical Center Foundation, 701 10th Street SE, Cedar Rapids, Iowa 52403. The memorials will be applied to the Volunteer Services Fund.
Please share a memory of Emily at www.murdochfuneralhome.com under obituaries.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on June 19, 2019