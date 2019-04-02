Emily Panichi



Fishkill - Emily Evelyn Panichi, 85, passed away on Sunday, March 31, 2019 at Vassar Brothers Medical Center in Poughkeepsie.



Daughter of the late Frank and Rose (Esposito) Troiano, she was born in the Bronx on November 16, 1933. Emily first visited Dutchess County during her childhood, when her family would spend summer months in Hopewell Junction.



On February 28, 1954, she married Emil Panichi in the Bronx. One year later they purchased Royal Carting, then a small company providing residential rubbish removal in the Fishkill/Hopewell Junction area.



Emily was a longtime parishioner of St. Mary, Mother of the Church in Fishkill, where she served as a Eucharistic Minister and C.C.D. teacher. She was also a founding member of the church's care group, devoted to assisting those in need. In addition to her church volunteerism, Emily also served as a Girl Scout Leader and was a member and past-president of the Nine Partners Garden Club in Millbrook. Emily was instrumental in establishing a gift to St. Francis Hospital that would eventually allow the building of the Panichi Family Center for Communication and Learning. She loved to travel, visiting over twenty countries around the world and especially enjoyed spending time at her vacation home in Lido Key, FL. More than anything else, she cherished spending time with her family, most especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.



She is survived by her husband of 65 years, Emil Panichi; her daughter, Elisa Popovich & her husband James; her daughter, Evelyn Panichi; her grandchildren, James Popovich, Jr., Kristi Brien & her husband Scott, Emil Constantino, Matthew Constantino, and Elisabeth Constantino; her great-grandchildren, Emily Rose and Benjamin Brien; her brother, Dominic Troiano & his wife Francine; and many other loving relatives & friends.



The family would like to thank Paulette Sterling, who cared for Emily for the past two years, as well as the doctors, nurses, and staff of South Circle 5 at Vassar Brothers Medical Center for the care and compassion they provided throughout her final days.



Calling hours will be held from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. on Wednesday, April 3 at the McHoul Funeral Home of Fishkill, Inc., 1089 Main Street, Fishkill. A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 10 a.m. on Thursday, April 4 at St. Mary, Mother of the Church, 106 Jackson Street, Fishkill. Entombment will follow in the Community Mausoleum at Poughkeepsie Rural Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Panichi Center For Communication and Learning, 15 Hastings Drive, Beacon, NY 12508 or the Foundation for Vassar Brothers Medical Center, 45 Reade Place, Poughkeepsie, NY 12601.



For online tributes, visit Emily's Book of Memories at www.mchoulfuneralhome.com. Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Apr. 2 to Apr. 3, 2019