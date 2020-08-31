1/
Emma MaClennie Anderson
Emma MaClennie Anderson

Emma MaClennie Anderson "Clennie" (nee Alston), passed away on August 26, 2020. She was 93 years old. Born in Whitakers, NC, she was part of the Alston family that played a large role in the history of the state. She won the title of Miss Whitakers as a young woman. She later lived in Enfield, NC, Wiccopee, NY and most recently Voorhees, NJ. A woman truly devoted to her family, she worked at a bank to put her husband through school. She was an avid and skilled golfer. She is the wife of the late Harry B. Anderson and devoted mother of Michael (Ingrid), Allen (Phyllis), Philip (Patty) and Paul (Kerstin). Beloved grandmother of 10 and great grandmother of 2. She is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. A service celebrating her life will be scheduled at a later date.




Published in Poughkeepsie Journal from Aug. 31 to Sep. 1, 2020.
