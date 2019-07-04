|
Enrique Garrido Jr.
Rhinebeck - Enrique "Ike" Amansec Garrido, Jr. passed away on June 30, 2019, at the age of 66. He is survived by his wife, Laura; his son Enrique "Eric"; his stepsons Michael and Charlie Groeters; and five stepgrandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife, Helen. Respects can be paid during his funeral at Church of the Good Shepherd in Rhinebeck, New York on Saturday, July 6 at 11:30 a.m.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Dapson-Chestney Funeral Home, Rhinebeck.
To send an online condolence, please visit www.dapsonchestney.com.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from July 4 to July 6, 2019