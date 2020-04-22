|
|
Eric H. Johansson, III
Poughkeepsie - Eric "Rick" Johansson III was a loving soul who passed away suddenly on April 14, 2020 at the age of 60. He was the son of Audrey Hall Johansson and the late Eric Johansson Jr. He is survived by his mother, Audrey, sister, Mary Johansson Mangelli, brother-in-law Vincent Mangelli, nephews, Michael and Matthew and several close cousins. Rick lived his entire life in the Hudson Valley. He had multiple jobs over the years but spent most of his career helping others at the New York State Taconic DDSO as a developmental aide and retired from there. There will be no visitation or funeral service. A graveside service will be held this summer. Arrangements are under the direction of the Wm. G. Miller & Son F.H., Inc. If you wish to send an online condolence please visit our website at www.wmgmilerfuneralhome.com
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Apr. 22 to Apr. 26, 2020