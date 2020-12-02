Eric William Geider
Poughkeepsie, New York - Eric William Geider, 66, of Poughkeepsie, NY passed away peacefully at home on November 30th, 2020 surrounded by those he loved.
Eric was born in Brooklyn, NY on August 2nd, 1954. He was the beloved son of Helen (Grady) Geider and the late George Geider. He was raised in Cold Spring, NY, a place where so many of his life long friendships and bonds were made, including finding the love of his life, Janyce LeMon, whom he wed on September 15th,1979. They moved to Poughkeepsie, NY in 1984, where they started a family and raised their two children, Katie and Eric, to whom Eric gave a lifetime of laughter, happiness and love.
Eric attended Hudson Valley Community College where he was awarded his Associate's Degree in Occupational Studies. He began his career as an equipment technician at IBM in 1979 and happily retired from Global Foundries in 2013. He enjoyed spending his post-retirement leisure time working at East Fishkill golf course, alongside his brother Jon, sharing laughs with both friends and strangers.
Eric's most enjoyable past times included fishing, golfing and boating, through which he created many lasting memories with loved ones. He was a member of Cold Spring Boat Club and Rondout Yacht Basin for many years and continuously looked forward to the Italian Club dinners each month. His kindness and love extended to anyone and everyone without exception, including his dear Basset Hounds, Murphy, Rosie, and Molly. Eric never turned down the opportunity to gather with family and friends, whether it was enjoying card games, Irish coffee, or a good cigar. He was a devoted husband, father, and friend and his beautiful life will forever be cherished through the lives of each person he touched.
Eric is lovingly survived by his wife, Janyce Geider, and their two children, Katherine Geider and Eric Geider, his Mother Helen (Grady) Geider, his twin brother, Jonathan Geider and wife Debra, devoted family members, Steven LeMon, Susan Kirby-LeMon and Linda LeMon, and a multitude of loving nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. He was preceded in death by his father George Anthony Geider, Mother and Father-in-Law Rita and William LeMon, and Brother-in-law William LeMon.
Calling hours will be held on Monday, December 7th, from 5pm to 7pm at the Timothy P. Doyle Funeral home - 371 Hooker Ave., Poughkeepsie, NY 12603.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Sparrows Nest in Lagrange, NY and Hudson Valley Hospice.
The family of Eric wishes to extend our sincerest gratitude to Dr. David Cho, Dr. Michael Yen, and the Hudson Valley Hospice nurses and aides for giving our family endless support during this most difficult time.
