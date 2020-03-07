|
Erich E. Damke
Highland - On Monday, March 2nd, following a courageous battle with leukemia, Erich E Damke, 73, of Highland, NY passed away in the late evening with family by his side. Erich is a beloved husband and father. He is now reunited with the love of his wife, Patty.
Born November 17th, 1946, Erich lived a wonderful and dynamic life as a long time resident of Highland, NY. A veteran of the Vietnam War and having earned a Purple Heart for bravery during his service, Erich returned home to accomplish a 47-year career with IBM and raise a very busy family. Erich is known for his sense of humor; his constant drive to stay busy fixing everything around the house; taking long drives to listen to favorite music; out walking even the most fit of us, and being loyal to the routine of enjoying great food at several favorite restaurants while making friends with the owners and his favorite servers. One of his favorite pastimes was camping with his family and hiking the great outdoors. Fond memories will always exist around Burlingame State Park, Mohonk Preserve, Minnewaska State Park and strolls around the Ashokan Reservoir. These memories will never leave us.
Erich is predeceased by his parents, Erich and Louise Damke and his wife, our mother, Patricia Damke. He is also predeceased by his sister in law (from another mother), Sister Eileen Pavlitschko, O.S.B. He is survived by his sisters in law, Sister Gabrielle Keenen, O.S.B residing in Elizabeth, NJ and Andrea Farewell of Rhinebeck, NY. Erich is survived by his five children, grandkids, and great-grandchildren. His kids include son, Erich, and his wife, Marie, with grandkids- Abigail, Joshua, and Matthew living in Connecticut. His daughter, Heidi and her husband, Tom Parrish living in Michigan with their children Emma and Hunter with Daniel Andrew living in New Jersey. His daughter, Susannah and husband, Jon Kaplan, residing in Highland with their daughter, Kayleigh. Their daughter, Danielle and Jarod residing in Rhode Island; and also their son, Joseph along with his wife, Morgan and their children - Roman, Theodore and Amelia living in Kingston, NY. His daughter, Kimberly and her husband, Jay Gage along with their three kids, Vivian, Lucas, and Ashley. And his daughter, Angelique with sons Brandon and Dante living in Amsterdam, NY
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, March 13th, at 11:00am at St. Joseph's Church in New Paltz, New York. There will be a small gathering following. Private burial to forever reunite Erich and Patty will follow for family and loved ones at St. Peter's Cemetery in Poughkeepsie, NY.
Direction is under the guidance of the Michael Torsone Memorial Funeral Home, Inc., Highland, NY.
For online condolences or to send the family a sympathy card please visit our website at www.torsonememorial.com
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Mar. 7 to Mar. 8, 2020