Ervin Larry Hites Jr.
Ervin Larry Hites Jr.

Poughkeepsie - Ervin Larry Hites Jr., passed away on Tuesday October 6, 2020 at The Grand Rehabilitation and Nursing Home at River Valley. He was 73 years of age.

He was born to the late Ervin Larry Hites Sr. and Virginia (nee Peters) in Lake Hopatcong, NJ and lived most of his life in Poughkeepsie, NY.

Mr. Hites was retired from IBM of Poughkeepsie.

He was a Vietnam US Army veteran.

He was predeceased by his wife Joanne Hites.

Survived by his Three daughters: Pamela Kelley and husband Eric of Aldie, VA; Cynthia Chambers and husband Bruce of Surfside Beach SC; Jessica Hites and fiancé Henry Garcia of Poughkeepsie, NY; Three grandchildren: Taylor Chambers, Anthony & Zachary Garcia.

Visitation will be held 10-12 Noon on Monday, October 12, 2020 at the Bermingham Funeral Home, 216 S. Main St., Wharton, NJ 07885. A Noon service will follow the visitation, also at the funeral home. Interment will follow at Locust Hill Cemetery, Dover, NJ.

Offer condolences at www.BerminghamFH.com






Published in Poughkeepsie Journal from Oct. 8 to Oct. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
12
Visitation
10:00 - 12:00 PM
Bermingham Funeral Home - Wharton
OCT
12
Service
12:00 PM
Bermingham Funeral Home - Wharton
