Services
Burnett & White Funeral Home
7461 South Broadway
Red Hook, NY 12571
(845) 758-5042
Resources
More Obituaries for Estelle Butler
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Estelle Butler


1914 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Estelle Butler Obituary
Estelle Butler

Red Hook - Estelle M. Butler, 105, a longtime resident of Red Hook, NY, passed away on Friday, April 3, 2020 at the Renaissance Rehabilitation and Nursing Care Center in Staatsburg, NY.

Born on September 11, 1914, in Maspeth, NY, she was the daughter of the late Frank and Anne (Kukas) Palkowski. Estelle married Arnold J. Butler and he predeceased her on Jan 5, 2002.

In addition to raising her family, Estelle worked as a real estate broker for Apple Valley Real Estate in Red Hook, NY and became a private broker working out of her home in 1971.

Always active, she was a longtime member of St. John's Reformed Church in Upper Red Hook, past President of the local AARP, she was a member of the Red Hook VFW Post 7765 Ladies Auxiliary, a member of the Red Hook Seniors, a member of the Polish Club of Poughkeepsie, and enjoyed playing bridge with her friends.

She is survived by her daughter, Eloise Crabtree and her husband Bob of Clinton Corners, NY; her son, A. Lee Butler of Fort Meyers, FL; a sister, Helene Keys of Mays Landing, NJ; her granddaughter, Kimberly Sebastian of Santa Rosa Beach, FL; her step grandchildren, Donald Crabtree of Port Ewen, NY, David Crabtree of Wappinger's, NY, and Kathleen Kalcevic of Johnstown, PA; along with extended family and friends.

Due to current restrictions, funeral service and interment at St. John's Reformed Church Cemetery, Red Hook, NY will be private. Memorial services will be announced.

Memorial donations may be made in Estelle's memory to St. John's Reformed Church, 126 Old Post Rd, North, Red Hook, NY 12571

Arrangements are under the direction of Burnett & White Funeral Homes 7461 S. Broadway, Red Hook, NY.

To sign the online guest book, please visit www.Burnett-White.com.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Apr. 3 to Apr. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Estelle's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -