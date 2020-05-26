|
|
Estelle E. Ratner
Poughkeepsie - Estelle E. Ratner, 89 of Poughkeepsie, NY passed away on May 25, 2020 at Vassar Bros. Medical Center. She was the youngest of 10 children born on May 1, 1931 in Albany, NY the daughter of Jacob & Sadie Simonoff Oresky. Estelle married Paul M. Ratner, DDS on April 29, 1956 in the Bronx, NY. He survives at home. Following her marriage they came to Liberty, NY and help started her husband's practice. After a few years they moved to Poughkeepsie to establish the business they had here for many years. Estelle worked with her husband as Dental/Medical Assistant.
Estelle and Paul were members of Temple Beth-El in Poughkeepsie and she was honored as the Women's District #1 Chapter Financial Secretary for B'nai B'rith. Estelle was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and aunt. She loved playing tennis with her family and friends and was a great dancer.
Survivors include her sons: Mark (Terri) Ratner of Millbrook, NY; Stuart (Linda) Ratner of Monroe, CT. and a daughter: Dawn Boeckel and partner John Harrington of Poughkeepsie, NY. There are 3 grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
Graveside services are private and burial will be in the family plot in Temple Beth-El Cemetery. Rabbi Daniel Victor will officiate. Arrangements are under the direction of the Wm. G. Miller & Son FH, Inc., 371 Hooker Ave., Poughkeepsie, NY 12603. If you wish to send an online condolence please visit our website at www.wmgmillerfuneralhome.com
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from May 26 to May 31, 2020