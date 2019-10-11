|
Esther Marie Ildefonso, 80, died on October 9, 2019 in Melbourne, FL. A resident of Indialantic, FL since 2017, Esther previously lived in Fishkill, Port Chester, Yonkers and the Bronx, New York.
Esther was born in the Bronx on March 7, 1939. Esther was employed as an executive assistant for PepsiCo in Purchase, NY until her retirement.
On September 18, 1957 in the Bronx, she married Ralph Ildefonso, Jr. who predeceased her on July 14, 2017 after 60 years of marriage. She is survived by her sons and their spouses, Steve and Denise Ildefonso, Sr. of Indialantic, FL and David M. and Paula Ildefonso of West Harrison, NY; her grandchildren, Stephen C. Ildefonso of Willsboro, PA, Brianna N. Ildefonso of Tempe, AZ, Christian G. Ildefonso of Anaheim, CA, and Faith Ildefonso of West Harrison, NY; her siblings, Angie Pascale and her husband Tony of Brewster, NY, August "Pee Wee" Salas and his wife Evelyn, Leonard "Chicy" Echevarria and his wife Margie, Arthur "Chino" Vega and Lida Vega-Lentini.
In addition to her husband, she was also predeceased by her father, Arthur Vega; her mother, Frances Salas; her stepfather, August Salas; and her sister, Lila Salas-Mannl.
Calling hours will be held on Thursday, October 17, 2019 from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. at the McHoul Funeral Home of Fishkill, Inc., 1089 Main Street, Fishkill. A funeral service will be held on Friday, October 18, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at the funeral home followed by burial at Milltown Rural Cemetery, 135 Milltown Road, Brewster, NY 10509.
Donations may be made in Esther's memory to the Alzheimer's Disease Research at .
