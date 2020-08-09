Esther Minnie Kroening SchneckPoughkeepsie - Esther Minnie Kroening Schneck, 84, passed into eternal rest on Saturday August 8, 2020.Esther was born at home in Sanborn New York on December 11, 1935 to Phillip and Minnie Pfohl Kroening. She attended school at St. Peter's Lutheran School in Walmore and Wheatfield School in Sanborn. She graduated from North Tonawanda High School NY in 1954.She was employed as a Secretary in Niagara Falls in the industrial Relations Department of Electro Metallurgical Company, A Division of Union Carbide and Carbon Corporation. She also kept and maintained a beautiful home for many years where she helped raise her children and entertain family and friends.She was married to Donald V. Schneck on August 18, 1956 at St. Peter's Lutheran Church, Walmore, New York by Rev, Sherwood Schroer. She also was an active member of that church. Her husband's employment with IBM resulted in their family traveling to and living in many states including Maine, Washington, California and New York. These relocations gave them wonderful opportunities to visit and enjoy many National Parks.Esther attended and was an active member of various churches all her life, the most recent of which was St. John's Lutheran Church for the past 55 years. During that time she served the church and its members in many capacities. These included Adult Education for Congregational retreats, Vacation Bible School teacher, Bethel Bible Series student and teacher, and various other committees. Together with her husband Don they graciously hosted in their home for 15 years a bible study group which they named "For such a time as this". Throughout her life Esther relied on her personal faith in God thru Jesus Christ. This faith gave her strength, hope and an assurance that she would one day be with her Lord and Savior in heaven.Esther loved going on vacations (especially to Maine), family gatherings of all kinds and celebrating holidays together. She enjoyed cake decorating, creating beautiful floral arrangements and everyone enjoyed her wonderful cooking (especially her famous Chocolate Tortes).Esther was the mother of three children Daniel (Fiancé Milagros), David (wife Rosemarie) and Karen (Husband Richard Hutchings - Deceased). She was Grandmother to 10, Jessica (Husband Jason Smith), Jason Hutchings (Wife Kasey), Daniel Fuentes (Wife Ali), Jacob Schneck (Wife Annie), Tiffany Schneck (Fiancé Thomas), Nathan, Stephanie (Husband Daniel Schroder), Bethany, Christina (Fiancé Taylor and Christopher. Esther was Great Grandmother to 10, Jeremiah, Melina, Sara, Sabelle, Addie, Dakota, Noah, Emery, Willow and Wyatt.Esther was devoted to her family and cared for them for many years. From raising three very young children as she traveled across the country to caring for her dying husband during his courageous battle with cancer she gave herself for others. Above everything else Esther loved her family and they loved and adored her in return. She will indeed be greatly missed.Call hours will be from 5 to 7:30pm on Thursday, August 13, 2020, at sweets Funeral Home, Route 9, Hyde Park, NY.A service will be held at the Funeral Home immediately following the viewing. Rev. Jeffery Koenig will officiate.Burial will take place at the convenience of the family.In lieu of flowers Memorial donations may be directed to Meals on Wheels of Poughkeepsie