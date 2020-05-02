|
|
Ethel Elizabeth Conner Unger
Poughkeepsie, New York - Ethel Elizabeth Conner Unger 95 of Poughkeepsie, New York, passed away on Friday May 1, 2020 at Wingate of Ulster Nursing Care Facility.
Ethel was born on August 25, 1924 in Poughkeepsie, New York. She was the daughter of the late Jeriod and the Late Gladys Smith Conner. Ethel Married Erwin I Unger he predeceased her on May 30, 1980.
Ethel was a retired employee at Vassar Brothers Medical Center where she worked as a Registration Clerk, she also previously work as a Manager at the Bardavon Theater.
Ethel loved to put together jigsaw puzzles and she had a great love for cats.
Ethel is survived by many nieces, nephews and great nieces and great nephews and their families. She was also predeceased by many brothers and sisters.
Due to the underlying circumstance services at this time will be private and at the convenience of the family. There will be a Celebration of Ethel's life at a later day to be announced.
Funeral Services are being handled by the Timothy P. Doyle Funeral Home 371 Hooker Ave. Poughkeepsie, New York 12603. If you would like to send an online condolence please visit our website at www.doylefuneralhome.com
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from May 2 to May 3, 2020