Ethel Florence
SALT POINT - Ethel Roe Florence passed away Sunday, March 8, 2020 at the age of 83, after a long illness.
Ethel was born on February 14, 1937 in Poughkeepsie NY.
Ethel was predeceased by her parents George and Margorie Roe, her husband Malcolm Florence, siblings Mary Adams, Richard Roe and Rose Bailey.
Ethel is survived by her nieces; Judith O'Connor and husband Dan O'Connor, Sharon Black and husband Loring Black, Jacqueline Adams and Michele Bailey; nephew Howard Adams and wife Pattiann; many grand nieces and nephews; her closest cousin Richard Mackey and wife Shirley and goddaughter Lisa Mackey.
Ethel's long work life included 35 years at Bell/AT&T, 10 years at Vassar College. She retired in 1995 to care for her husband Malcolm.
She loved being with family and friends. She enjoyed fishing and rides around the country side on their motorcycle and also enjoyed casinos and yard sales.
A special thank you to her longtime neighbor and close friend Anita Mozdziez for always being there for Ethel and dedicated visits during her illness. Also special thanks to Tracy Hubbard for years of friendship and visits during her illness as well.
Burial will be held on Saturday, March 14th @ 11:00am at Washington Hollow Cemetery Rt 44 Pleasant Valley NY. Services will be held graveside. Memorial donations may be made to , 2649 South Rd. #101, Poughkeepsie, NY 12601.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Allen Funeral Home, Pleasant Valley. For condolences, please visit www.hudsonvalleyfuneralhomes.com
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Mar. 11 to Mar. 13, 2020