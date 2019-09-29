|
Ethel I. Tornatore
Poughkeepsie, New York - Ethel I. Tornatore 91 of Poughkeepsie died Friday September 27, 2019 at Vassar Brothers Medical Center.
Ethel was born in Poughkeepsie, New York on May 17, 1928, she was the daughter of the late Edward and the late Ethel Benton Reimuth.
On June 19, 1949 at Holy Trinity Church, Ethel married Leonard J. Tornatore, he predeceased her on August 18, 1982.
Ethel worked as a Sr. Library Clerk at the Adriance Memorial Library, she retired in 1989.
Ethel was a local resident all of her life, she was a member of Holy Trinity Church and she loved to bowl, loved golf, read and was a animal lover.
Ethel is survived by her children Sharon Tornatore of Poughkeepsie, Pamela Kalliche and her husband Anthony of Hyde Park and her great grand dog Scooter.
Ethel was predeceased by her two brother Edward, Daniel and her sister Marie.
Calling Hours will be held Tuesday October 1, 2019 from 5pm to 8pm at the Timothy P. Doyle Funeral Home 371 Hooker Ave. Poughkeepsie, New York 12603. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Wednesday Oct 2, 2019 10am at Holy Trinity Church 775 Main Street Poughkeepsie, NY 12603 with Burial to follow at St. Peter's Cemetery.
The family asks that in lieu of flowers and sympathy cards that donations be made to 122 E 42nd Street Suite 2315, NY NY 10168 or to Toys for Tots 410 Miracle Mile Lebanon NH 03766.
If you would like to leave an online condolence please visit our website at www.doylefuneralhome.com
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on Sept. 29, 2019