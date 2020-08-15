Ethel Mae Camburn
Hyde Park - Ethel Mae Camburn, 81, passed away Tuesday, August 11, 2020 at Sharon Hospital.
Ethel was a lifelong area resident and had been employed as dining manager at Wassaic State Hospital and Hudson River State Hospital.
Born July 3, 1939 in Stanfordville, she was the daughter of Raymond V. and Ethel M. (Thorpe) Camburn Sr.
Ethel was an avid bowler at Marty Bob Lanes in Poughkeepsie and enjoyed being in nature and gardening.
She is survived by her sisters Joan Morey of Wingdale, Audrey (Harold) Bushnell of Stanfordville, Faye (Douglas) Pezze of Palatka, Fl.; a brother Raymond V. Camburn, Jr. of Palatka; and several nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by her friend and companion of many years Cecelia Aguirre, a sister Mary Hall; and a brother-on-law Benjamin Morey.
Calling hours are Monday, August 17, 12:00 to 1:00 PM, at the Peck & Peck Funeral Homes, Inc. 7749 Route 82 Pine Plains. The procession to the Poughkeepsie Rural Cemetery will begin at 1:00 PM.
Memorial donations may be made to the American Cancer Society
.
To sign the online register please visit peckandpeck.net