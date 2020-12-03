Ethel Rao
STAATSBURG - Ethel M. Rao, 78, died unexpectedly on December 2, 2020 at her home.
Born in Tarrytown on October 11, 1942, she was the daughter of the late James and Ethel (Hall) Corry. A resident of Staatsburg since 2013, she formerly lived in Hopewell Junction where she was a parishioner of St. Columba Church.
On January 17, 1971 in Tarrytown, Ethel married Louis "Steve" Rao who predeceased her on June 25, 2001. She is survived by her children and their spouses, James and Jennifer Rao, Steven and Christine Rao, Lisa Rao and Colleen Rao; her grandchildren, Serena Liccardi and her fiancé Trevor Dhalla, Jacob Rao, Brendon Martin, Justin Rao, Dylan Rao, Zachary Rao and Dominic DeSalvo; her great-grandson, Landon Dhalla; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents and her husband, she was also predeceased by her sister Margaret Herguth.
Ethel had a true heart of gold. She was loved by everyone she encountered and will always hold a special place for her "children" she cared for, for many years. She also loved her "Worley Homes" family and her special pups Max and Sweetie. She blessed so many people's lives and will forever be sorely missed.
Calling hours will be held on Sunday from 2-5pm at the McHoul Funeral Home, Inc., 895 Route 82, Hopewell Junction. The Mass of Christian Burial will be offered on Monday at 10am at St. Columba Church, 835 Route 82, Hopewell Junction.
Memorial donations may be made to the Dutchess County SPCA. Please visit Ethel's Book of Memories at www.mchoulfuneralhome.com
.