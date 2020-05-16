Services
Parmele - Auchmoody and Schoonmaker Funeral Home
110 Fulton Ave.
Poughkeepsie, NY 12603
845-452-0790
POUGHKEEPSIE - Ethel L. Relyea, 93 of 66 Washington Street, Poughkeepsie died peacefully on May 9, 2020 at Vassar Brothers Hospital. She was born on December 4, 1926, was a longtime resident of Poughkeepsie and worked for Fargo Mfg.

Ethel was a devoted mother, grandmother, great grandmother, great great grandmother and friend. Nothing made her happier than being surrounded by those she loved. She was predeceased by her husband Ralph Relyea (1982), and will be missed dearly.

Left to cherish her memory, Ethel is survived by her son George C. Relyea (Virginia, 2016) of Poughkeepsie. Grandchildren Denise Relyea Gover (Matthew) of Poughkeepsie, Eric M. Relyea of Utah. Five great grandchildren Ashley Ras of Fishkill, Nicole and Sierra Relyea of Michigan, Cole M. Relyea (Donna) of North Carolina and Todd V. Hover (Amber) of Poughkeepsie. Five great great grandchildren, Dylan, Colby, Eli Ras, Connor and Natalie Relyea. Along with other family and friends. Funeral services will be held privately due to the current virus pandemic. Arrangements have been entrusted to Parmele, Auchmoody & Schoonmaker Funeral Home, Poughkeepsie.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from May 16 to May 17, 2020
