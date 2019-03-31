Ethelyn M. Schubert



Hyde Park - Ethelyn M. Schubert, 90, of Hyde Park, NY passed away on Saturday, March 23, 2019 at home. Born in Poughkeepsie, NY on June 18, 1928, she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Ethelyn Kisselberg Puskar. She was a graduate of Arlington High School and H.R.S.H. Nursing School. Ethelyn married Robert Schubert and he predeceased her on September 17, 1993. Ethelyn was a registered nurse for Oakwood School in Poughkeepsie. She was a member of the Zion Episcopal Church in Wappingers Falls, NY and was also a member of the Dutchess Golf and Country Club. She was a world traveler and a loving mother and grandmother. She enjoyed playing golf and loved her Morgan Car. Ethelyn is survived by her son Robert Schubert, Jr. (Karen) of Poughkeepsie. Also surviving are her grandchildren; Robert J. Schubert, III and Ashleigh Schubert, Doris Puskar, her sister-in-law of TN, her cousin Jean Darrow of FL and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, Ethelyn was predeceased by her brother Doug Puskar and her brother-in-law Roy H. Schubert. Arrangements are under the directions of the William G. Miller and Son Funeral Home, Inc., 371 Hooker Avenue Poughkeepsie, NY 12603. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. To send online condolences, please visit our website at www.wmgmillerfuneralhome.com Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on Mar. 31, 2019