Eugene Fernekes
MILLBROOK - On Saturday May 2, 2020, Eugene E. Fernekes, husband, father and beloved grandfather, peacefully passed away at his home in Millbrook, NY at age 92 with his cherished wife Shirley by his side. Gene was born on December 24th, 1927 in Union City, NJ to Eugene and Mabel Fernekes. He attended Teaneck High School where he excelled on the football field. Following High School, Gene served his country in the Marine Air Corps, as Crew Chief working on Corsair fighter planes supporting the WWII war effort. He earned a Bachelor's degree in business administration at Gettysburg College in 1952. On October 18, 1952 Gene married his neighborhood sweetheart Shirley Wheldon. They quickly started a family and moved to Danbury CT, where they raised three sons, Mark, Steven and David.
Gene spent most of his professional career (38 yrs) working for the Nabisco corporation. In his free time Gene pursued areas of interest that his boys could also enjoy. He was a member of the Birch Hill Ski Patrol, National Speleological Society and Boy Scouts of America. Having grown up during the depression, he was a real "do-it-yourselfer" and always had a new project around the house.
Gene and Shirley's 67-year marriage was a true partnership and model of devotion and love. His quick wit and sense of humor will be missed by all who knew him, and his timeless good nature was with him through his last days. He lived a good life and leaves many cherished memories with those who love him.
Gene was an active member of St. James Episcopal Church in Danbury.
Gene was preceded in death by his parents Eugene and Mabel, his younger brother Ray and his son Steven. He is survived by his wife Shirley; sister Dorothy; children Mark and David; grandchildren, Brian, Thomas, Robert, Lisa and Michael; great grandchildren, Hailey, Callen and Kensie, and extended family who blessed his life.
A celebration of life for family and friends will be planned at a later date. You may send condolences to Shirley Fernekes, 77 Flint Rd., Millbrook NY, 12545. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Food Bank of the Hudson Valley. Arrangements are being provided by the Allen Funeral Home, Millbrook, NY.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from May 5 to May 6, 2020