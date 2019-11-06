|
Eugene M. Motyka
Danbury, CT - Eugene M. Motyka, age 78, of Danbury, CT passed away peacefully on Monday October 28, 2019 at St. John Paul II Care Center. He was the beloved husband of the late Joann Shay Motyka.
Eugene was born on August 19, 1941 in Poughkeepsie, New York to the late Michael and Frances Motyka. Following his graduation from Poughkeepsie High School he enlisted in the United States Air Force. Eugene was a proud Veteran who served honorably.
After his service to his country, he returned to Poughkeepsie and, after briefly attending Marist College, he joined the US Postal Service, working tirelessly as a loyal and dedicated worker for many years, loved by his co-workers and patrons alike. He was recently awarded a plaque in recognition of his 50 years of exemplary service to the Postal Service and support of the National Association of Letter Carriers.
Ever sympathetic to the plight of all stray animals, Eugene rescued and cared for many, but he had a special affinity for cats, feeding, housing, and providing veterinary care for them. He was always greeted by a chorus of purrs and meows on his arrival home and could often be found wrapped in a furry huddle of half a dozen grateful felines.
Above all, he cared most for his family, always selflessly putting their needs ahead of his own, providing comfort, a warm, loving home and a wonderful sense of humor to all. He could always be counted on to answer the call whenever it was needed, whether it be a late night rescue of a stranded family member or providing safe haven to his younger sister and, later, his deceased wife's daughter.
Eugene will be sadly missed by his sisters and their families, Josephine Freer and her husband Richard of Richmond, VA and Frances Motyka-Kirk and her husband Jeff of Sherman, CT; his nephews Brian and Daniel Freer, niece Karen Freer; and step-daughter Susan Shay. In addition to his wife and parents, Eugene was predeceased by his brother, Edward Motyka and his sister, Rose Marie Motyka.
A Memorial Service will be held on Monday November 11, 2019 at 11:00am at St. John Paul II Health Center located at 33 Lincoln Ave. Danbury, CT 06810. In loving memory of Eugene, please consider a contribution in his honor to either the New Fairfield Sherman Animal Welfare Society, 223 CT-37, New Fairfield, CT 06812 or , 501 St Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Donations to St. Jude's can be made online at StJude.org or via mail (go to their website to print out donation form).
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Nov. 6 to Nov. 10, 2019