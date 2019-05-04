Services
Riverside Memorial Chapel
180 West 76th Street
New York, NY 10023
(212) 362-6600
Service
Sunday, May 5, 2019
11:00 AM
Riverside Memorial Chapel
180 West 76th Street
New York, NY 10023
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Eugene Ziller
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Eugene Ziller

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Eugene Ziller Obituary
Eugene Ziller

Poughkeepsie - Eugene Ziller, 93, a Town of Poughkeepsie resident, died Monday at the Allen Hospital in New York.

He was born in Brooklyn, New York, on June 16, 1925, the son of Felix and Sadie Ziller. An award winning short story writer, Mr. Ziller studied at Brooklyn College and Columbia University, and was a Creative Writing Fellow at Stanford University.

In 1960, Mr. Ziller published a collection of short stories entitled 'In This World'. His stories have appeared in The Yale Review, Playboy, Perspective, Kenyon Review, and other literary periodicals. He also had a long career at IBM in various computer programming and administrative positions.

He married Shirley Ziller in Brooklyn on January 29, 1949. Shirley passed away in 1996.

Mr. Ziller is survived by two sons, Paul Ziller of Vancouver, Canada, and Jason Ziller of Los Altos, Calif; a daughter Diane Ziller of Queens; a brother Irving Ziller of New York; a sister Bernice Gaines of Sarasota, Florida; three grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

Services are on 11am Sunday at Riverside Memorial Chapel, 180 West 76th Street, New York, NY.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on May 4, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now