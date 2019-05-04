|
Eugene Ziller
Poughkeepsie - Eugene Ziller, 93, a Town of Poughkeepsie resident, died Monday at the Allen Hospital in New York.
He was born in Brooklyn, New York, on June 16, 1925, the son of Felix and Sadie Ziller. An award winning short story writer, Mr. Ziller studied at Brooklyn College and Columbia University, and was a Creative Writing Fellow at Stanford University.
In 1960, Mr. Ziller published a collection of short stories entitled 'In This World'. His stories have appeared in The Yale Review, Playboy, Perspective, Kenyon Review, and other literary periodicals. He also had a long career at IBM in various computer programming and administrative positions.
He married Shirley Ziller in Brooklyn on January 29, 1949. Shirley passed away in 1996.
Mr. Ziller is survived by two sons, Paul Ziller of Vancouver, Canada, and Jason Ziller of Los Altos, Calif; a daughter Diane Ziller of Queens; a brother Irving Ziller of New York; a sister Bernice Gaines of Sarasota, Florida; three grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
Services are on 11am Sunday at Riverside Memorial Chapel, 180 West 76th Street, New York, NY.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on May 4, 2019