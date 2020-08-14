Eunike Atieno Dede



Eunike Atieno Dede passed on August 1, 2020 after a short illness at Vassar Brothers Medical Center in Poughkeepsie, NY. She was 59.



Our dearly loved Eunike was born on October 15, 1960 in Migori County, Kenya to the late Raymond Dede and the late Nora Achola Dede. In 1993, she immigrated to the United States from Kenya, settling in Poughkeepsie, NY, where she lived for the remainder of her life.



Eunike had an unshakable, life-long faith in God and worshiped at New Life Seventh Day Adventist Church in Hyde Park, NY where she regularly attended church services. She will be remembered by her family and church as a God-fearing, caring, compassionate, backbone of her community. Kindness and generosity were always extended to her community without question or judgement.



Eunike would offer words of advice, encouragement, and congratulations through periods of celebration and sadness in her well-known lively, raspy voice. She also opened her home as a place of respite to dozens of relatives when they came to the region for visits, always asking after the well-being of family members back in Kenya, plans for the future, and reminiscing about past memories.



A social butterfly, Eunike loved being around people, especially at family gatherings. She took every opportunity as a chance to make new friends, solidify long-standing friendships, and engage in lively conversations with strangers alike. Her funny stories, always told with a hint of gentle mischievousness, would make people double over in laughter. She always loved showing off her style in head-to-toe coordinated outfits that she spent hours shopping for and trying on. For over 20 years, Eunike worked at Taconic DDSO in Wassaic, NY where her quick wit, sense of humor, hard work, and ability to connect with people earned her an employee of the year award.



Eunike was the beloved wife of the late Sila Ouma of Rapogi in Migori County, Kenya. She was loving mother to Joyce Achieng Opiyo and mother-in-law to Joshua Odhiambo Nyagilo, devoted grandmother to Biniam Ouma Opiyo, Atrice Atieno Opiyo, and Venezia Aquitaine Opiyo, and doting great grandmother to Angel Opiyo, all of Awendo in Migory County, Kenya. Eunike was adored stepmother to Eliakim Ouma, Anthony Ouma, Vincent Ouma, David Ouma, George Ouma, Fredric Ouma, Robert Ouma, Lilian Ouma, Pamela Ouma, Jackline Ouma, all of Rapogi, the late Michael Suju Ouma, and the late Roseline Atieno Ouma.



She is survived by sisters Appeles Odhiambo Pambo of Nyakach, Kenya, Pamela Agoro of Kamagambo, Kenya, and brothers Kennedy Dede and Semekia Wakiaga Dede, both of Kanyamkago, Kenya. Eunike is preceded in death by sisters Legina Ogalo, Real Anyango Akoko, and Mary Atieno Sipul, and by brother Jared Apollo Dede. Eunike was niece to the late Hon. Simeon Gor Misiani, the late Dora Jean Gor, Grace Gor, George and Caren Gaga, Jorim and Judith Gaga, Peter and Joyce Madende, Amelea Wadeya, Pamela Okoth, Gordon Orimba Gaga, Moses Odhiambo Gaga, Perez Anyango, the late Roseline Atieno Gaga, Adhiambo Gaga, Awange Owuor, Sila Owuor, Osieko Owuor, and Milanya Owuor.



Eunike had many cousins, including Jennifer Gor of Zimbabwe, Joyce Gor, Bill Gor, Douglas and Donna Gor, Dennis Gor, Nicky Gor, Susan Gor, Yvonne Gor, Lucas Gor, Vivian Gor, Sam and Nancy Okello, Benson Okello, Denis Madende, Dosila Madende, Elizabeth Madende, Maureen Achieng Madende, the late Luke Gaga, Roslyn Gaga, Justin Gaga, Tessy Okoth, David and Sophy Okoth, and George and Mary Owuor, all of the U.S. She was a special auntie to Caroline Adhiambo and Nicky Nyatuga, both of the U.S., and many others.



Eunike's sudden departure has left a wrench in the hearts of everyone who had the pleasure of knowing her. She faced unbelievable pressures but never let her circumstances overwhelm her lively spirit. She was always a pleasure to be around with a smile and spirit forever embedded in our hearts. We are so heartbroken to lose Eunike but we know God called this wonderful woman home so she may finally Rest In Peace.



The family would like to thank everyone for the many prayers, acts of kindness, and expressions of sympathy and love shown to us during this difficult time. It has been a comforting blessing to each of us. She will forever be missed.



A viewing will be held on Saturday, August 15, 2020 from 6:00-7:30pm followed by a prayer service at 7:30pm conducted by Pastor Samson Mumbo at the Michael Torsone Memorial Funeral Home, 218 Mill Street, Poughkeepsie, NY. A second viewing will be held after the prayer service to cater to additional visitors. Please note: In compliance with NYS guidelines, face masks and social distancing will be required, and capacity will be limited. Eunike will be transported to Rapogi, Migori County, Kenya where she will be laid to rest beside her late husband.









