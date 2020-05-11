|
Eva Rose Hackett
March 19, 1929 to May 7, 2020
Died peacefully on May 7, 2020, at CHSLD St. Margaret in Westmount, Quebec. Predeceased by her parents F. Winfield Hackett, QC and Eva
Gertrude (nee Ryan), her sisters Helen Sybil and Mary Cora, brothers John Samuel (Olive Laroque deceased), F.Win (Anna Katruk and Lorie Cohen). Survived by her sister Ann Lehane (Robert deceased), and brothers Michael (Yolande Thibeault deceased) and Ryan (Margaret Hyde deceased), and many nieces, nephews and relatives.
Eva Rose attended elementary school in Montreal and was a resident student at the Ursuline convent in Stanstead, Quebec. After graduation from secondary school, she worked at a financial institution. In her mid-thirties, she graduated from St. Mary's School of Nursing in Montreal. She thrived in her new career as a nurse and later as a nursing instructor at St. Mary's hospital.
Eva Rose also spent several years in Bathurst, NB with the VON, worked as the resident nurse at Stanstead College, and at the Julius Richardson Hospital in Montreal until her retirement. Eva Rose was known for her warm bedside manner and concern for the well-being of her patients.
In retirement, she lived in Kingston and Gananoque, Ontario where she sang in local choirs, took up painting and floral arranging, and formed deep friendships. Upon her return to Montreal, she enrolled in music and art appreciation courses and garnered a collection of classical records and art books.
Eva Rose was a kind, generous woman who loved to entertain family and friends and was noted for her many dinner parties.
During her later years she resided at St. Patrick's Residence and the Montclair Residence following surgery. As a result of failing health, her final seven years were spent at St. Margaret's. Many thanks to Pam, Lucy and the dedicated staff who have been working under stressful conditions during these past few months.
Interment of ashes will take place at a later date in Stanstead, Quebec. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Alzheimer Society of Montreal or a would be greatly appreciated.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from May 11 to May 12, 2020