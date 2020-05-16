|
Evan James Burrow
Town of Lagrange - Evan James Burrow died peacefully at his parents' house on Friday, May 15, 2020, after a long and courageous struggle with cancer. He was welcomed into this world on September 10, 1988 by his loving parents, Robert and Ann Burrow, LaGrange. He met his future wife, Lizbeth Flonc, in the newborn nursery at Vassar Brothers Medical Center, as she was born 2 days earlier.
Evan graduated with honors from Arlington High School in 2006. He attended Binghamton University where he earned a Bachelors and Masters degree. He was an avid fan of the Green Bay Packers. He and Lizbeth attended several of the Packers games when they played NY teams, and they travelled to Lambeau Field to see a game. Evan loved to hike and loved the Adirondacks, where he visited many times with his friends from LaGrange. He was a fan of the Red Hot Chili Peppers and was fortunate enough to see them perform in person.
On July 29, 2017 in Poughkeepsie, Evan married the love of his life, Lizbeth Flonc. Together they resided in Liverpool, NY. She was his best friend, his rock and his caregiver.
Evan was greatly loved and will be missed by his brother and sister-in-law, Brian and Jennifer Burrow, Goshen, NY, and his brother and sister-in-heart, Jonathan Burrow and Carly Bodnar, Brooklyn, NY. Evan had a special place in his heart for his niece and nephew, Delilah and Carver Burrow.
Evan was a loving son-in-law to David and Alsandra Flonc, Lagrange. He was the "big brother" to Brianna and Mardell Flonc.
Memorial donations may be made to Cycle for Survival/Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, PO Box 27432, New York, NY 10087-7432.
The family thanks the many nurses and doctors at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center and Upstate Medical Center, Syracuse, NY, for their care.
Due to the underlying circumstance services at this time will be private and at the convenience of the family. There will be a Celebration of Evan's life at a later day to be announced.
Funeral Services are being handled by the Timothy P. Doyle Funeral Home 371 Hooker Ave. Poughkeepsie, New York 12603. If you would like to send an online condolence please visit our website at www.doylefuneralhome.com
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from May 16 to May 17, 2020