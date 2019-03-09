Services
Rhodes Funeral Home
43 Fairview Avenue
Poughkeepsie, NY 12601
(845) 452-2894
Reposing
Monday, Mar. 11, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Beth-El Church of God In Christ
91 Hooker Ave.
Poughkeepsie, NY
View Map
Celebration of Life
Monday, Mar. 11, 2019
1:00 PM
Beth-El Church of God In Christ,
91 Hooker Ave.
Poughkeepsie, NY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Evang. Thompson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Evang. Valiree Thompson


1929 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Evang. Valiree Thompson Obituary
Evang. Valiree Thompson

Poughkeepsie - August 10, 1929 - March 4, 2019

Evang. Thompson will repose 12-1:00 p.m. Monday, March 11, 2019 at Beth-El Church of God In Christ, 91 Hooker Ave., Poughkeepsie, NY. Homegoing Celebration 1:00 p.m. at the church. Interment at St. Peter's Cemetery, Poughkeepsie, NY. Professional services entrusted to Rhodes Funeral Homes, 43 Fairview Ave., Poughkeepsie, NY. "Committed To Being The Very Best" Call us anytime 452-2894 or 452-6143.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on Mar. 9, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now