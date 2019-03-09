|
Evang. Valiree Thompson
Poughkeepsie - August 10, 1929 - March 4, 2019
Evang. Thompson will repose 12-1:00 p.m. Monday, March 11, 2019 at Beth-El Church of God In Christ, 91 Hooker Ave., Poughkeepsie, NY. Homegoing Celebration 1:00 p.m. at the church. Interment at St. Peter's Cemetery, Poughkeepsie, NY. Professional services entrusted to Rhodes Funeral Homes, 43 Fairview Ave., Poughkeepsie, NY. "Committed To Being The Very Best" Call us anytime 452-2894 or 452-6143.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on Mar. 9, 2019