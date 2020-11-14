Evelyn Barosin



La Grange - Evelyn Barosin, 50 year resident of La Grange, died on November 13, 2020 in Oyster Bay, NY. Beloved wife of the late Joel Barosin. Loving mother of Robert and David. Devoted grandmother of triplet granddaughters. Dedicated to enhancing the community through volunteerism and to improving the lives of seniors. Arrangements by Dodge-Thomas Funeral Home in Glen Cove, NY. Private service and burial at Mt. Judah, Queens, NY. Shivah with the family of son, David and his wife, Alissa, on November 15, 2020 beginning at 6:00 PM via Zoom. Contact family for information. Donations appreciated at giving@Woods.org.









