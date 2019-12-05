|
|
Evelyn F. Lattin
LaGrange - Evelyn F. Lattin, 81 of the Town of LaGrange, passed away suddenly on Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at Vassar Brothers Medical Center. She was born on April 29, 1938 in Poughkeepsie, NY to the late Harry L. and Dorothy Sleator Lansing. Evelyn has been married for 60 years since March 7, 1959 to her best friend and husband Charles R. Lattin, Jr.
Evelyn was previously employed as an RN for Vassar Brothers Hospital as a Nursery and Operating Room Nurse as well as at St. Francis Hospital, Medicus and Quest. A devout Catholic, Evelyn was a member Eucharistic Minister at Holy Trinity Church. Her hobbies included scripture study and music, knitting prayer shawls, receiving blankets and afghans as well as camping, hiking, swimming and was a PADI Certified scuba diver. Evelyn loved birds, deer and wild life. She was very caring, loving, honest, sincere and that others always came first. Evelyn was an outstanding mother and wife who will be greatly missed by all those who knew her. She loved her children and especially her 5 grandsons and 2 great granddaughters.
In addition to her husband Charles, Evelyn is survived by her daughter Carolyn Burger (Jim), Hyde Park, NY, son Robert Lattin, Grand Rapids, MI, grandsons Justin Lynn (Hannah), OFallon, MO, Christopher Burger (Amanda), Hyde Park, NY, Robert Lattin, Jr., Cody Lattin, Devin Lattin and great granddaughters Riley and Olivia Burger.
Calling hours will be held on Monday, December 9, 2019 from 4:00pm to 6:00pm at the William G. Miller & Son Funeral Home, Inc. 371 Hooker Ave, Poughkeepsie, NY 12603. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place on Tuesday, December 10, 2019 at 10:00am at Holy Trinity Church, 775 Main Street, Poughkeepsie, NY 12601. Entombment is to follow at Poughkeepsie Rural Cemetery. To send an online condolence, please visit our website at www.wmgmillerfuneralhome.com
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Dec. 5 to Dec. 8, 2019