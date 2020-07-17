Evelyn Lee MarcyEvelyn Lee Marcy, 80, passed away on July 14, 2020. She was the daughter of the late Walter R. Ash and Evelyn Lee Boone . She was born in Brooklyn, NY on December 15, 1939. Evelyn had been a resident of Sebring Florida for 40 years , formerly living in Cape Cod, MA and was a member of the Bible Fellowship Church. Evelyn worked as a private secretary in a radio station WYFR for 35 years . She enjoyed word games, gardening, she loved working in her secret garden .She helped her son edit books and was known to always have a stock of chocolate chip cookies. She was best known for being a great wife and mother .She is survived by her loving husband - Edward of Sebring, FL; sons - Todd (Lynette) Marcy of Kissimmee, FL; Scott Marcy of Sebring, FL . She was preceded in death by her parents. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Food Bank of Sebring.Arrangements entrusted to:Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home4001 Sebring ParkwaySebring, FL 33870Online condolences may be left at: