Evelyn Lee Marcy
Evelyn Lee Marcy

Evelyn Lee Marcy, 80, passed away on July 14, 2020. She was the daughter of the late Walter R. Ash and Evelyn Lee Boone . She was born in Brooklyn, NY on December 15, 1939. Evelyn had been a resident of Sebring Florida for 40 years , formerly living in Cape Cod, MA and was a member of the Bible Fellowship Church. Evelyn worked as a private secretary in a radio station WYFR for 35 years . She enjoyed word games, gardening, she loved working in her secret garden .She helped her son edit books and was known to always have a stock of chocolate chip cookies. She was best known for being a great wife and mother .She is survived by her loving husband - Edward of Sebring, FL; sons - Todd (Lynette) Marcy of Kissimmee, FL; Scott Marcy of Sebring, FL . She was preceded in death by her parents. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Food Bank of Sebring.

Arrangements entrusted to:

Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home

4001 Sebring Parkway

Sebring, FL 33870

Online condolences may be left at:

www.stephensonnelsonfh.com




Published in Poughkeepsie Journal from Jul. 17 to Jul. 18, 2020.
