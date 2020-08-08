Evelyn McNair-Dancy



Poughkeepsie - Evelyn McNair-Dancy, 89, passed away on August 3, 2020 at home surrounded by her loving family.



Born in Poughkeepsie, NY to the late Richard McNair Sr. and Christine Tillery. She attended City of Poughkeepsie Schools. In 1947 she married Thurman Dancy Sr. Evelyn was one of the oldest members of Beulah Baptist Church where she served as a former trustee, former member of the Mass and Gospel Choir, the official Historic Beulah Baptist Tour Guide and an active member of the Senior Pearls and Tuesday Mid-Day Bible Class. Evelyn loved her pastor Rev. Bottoms and First Lady.



Evelyn retired from IBM East Fishkill in 1992 after 24 years of service. She loved fishing, going to the casinos and going on trips with her church family. Evelyn loved going up and down the road to visit her grandchildren in Connecticut.



She is survived by her daughter, Elaine Dancy-Davis of New Haven, CT; one step-daughter, Regina Dancy of Poughkeepsie, NY; 3 grandsons, Jeffrey Dancy of Enfield, NC, David and Darryl Owens of New Haven, CT; one granddaughter, Evelyn Owens-Player of New Haven, CT; 10 great-grandchildren; 9 great-great grandchildren; 2 loving and special sisters "The Twins" Christine and Arlene McNair of Poughkeepsie, NY; special grandson, Christopher Henry; a special nephew, Darryl Cherry of Poughkeepsie, NY and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.



In addition to her parents, Evelyn is predeceased by her husband; one son, Thurman Dancy Jr; one brother, Richard McNair Jr.; 3 sisters, Marie Graves, Elizabeth Walker and Lorraine Hill.



A special thanks to Hospice and Staff, Dr. Patel and his staff for their dedicated services.



Mrs. McNair-Dancy will repose 2-6 p.m., Tuesday, August 11, 2020 at Rhodes Funeral Home Chapel, 43 Fairview Ave., Poughkeepsie, NY; Final visitation 9-10 a.m. Wednesday, August 12, 2020 and Funeral service 10:00 a.m. at the chapel. Rev. Jesse V. Bottoms will officiate. (Face Mask and Social Distancing REQUIRED). Interment at Poughkeepsie Rural Cemetery, Poughkeepsie, NY. Professional services entrusted to Rhodes Funeral Home, 43 Fairview Ave., Poughkeepsie, NY 12601. "Committed To Being The Very Best" Call us anytime 452-2894 or 452-6143.









