Evelyn Nugent
Red Hook - It is with great sadness that the family of Evelyn L. Nugent, 91 announces her passing on July 25, 2019 at Archcare at Ferncliff in Rhinebeck, NY. Born in the Bronx on September 24, 1927 she was the daughter of the late Richard L Gaffey and Louise (Feig) Gaffey. Evelyn graduated in 1945 from Morris High School. On May 11, 1947 she married Charles T. Nugent at the Immaculate Conception in the Bronx and they remained best friends and partners for 70 years and 5 months. Sadly, Evelyn lost her Charlie in November 2017.
Having lived at Ferncliff since March of 2016, Evelyn previously lived in Hudson, NY and for 40-plus years was a resident of Red Hook, NY where she and Charlie raised their four children.
She is survived by daughters Louise (Lenny) Walker of Reno, NV, Barbara Nugent Biron of Poughkeepsie, her son Charlie (Debbie) of Red Hook and grandchildren Jason Mark, Reno, NV, Jeffrey Biron, Poughkeepsie, NY and Karen "Kacie" and Kristen Nugent of Boston, MA for whom she was an extremely proud grandmother; in addition she is also survived by a great grandson, Aidan Davidson of Utah, and nieces Rochelle, Debby, Rosemarie, Dorothy and nephews Rudy, Jeff and Danny.
Her family, her children and her friends were Evelyn's whole life. She had many friends, but was especially close to Marie Pulver, Mabel Sherman, Violet Migliacci and Gloria Savino who provided many, many years of close friendship. Unfortunately, this special group of women predeceased her in the past decade and she missed them terribly. However, Evelyn was fortunate enough to have her childhood friend, Marion Booth, who still visited her right up until the past few months.
Evelyn's primary role was Mother, but she also worked outside the home for the Hudson Register Star where, for many years, she ran the office in Red Hook and loved her many local "newsboys". In her younger years, she was very active as a Brownie & Girl Scout leader and den mother for her son's Cub Scout troop. She was also involved in her local Democratic party and was a regular election poll worker.
She enjoyed people and was a natural cook that always wanted to feed her guests. At times it seemed she was unable to cook for "just two" and was said to always cook for "an army". Evelyn never followed a recipe and could make gravy from air. She was also a coupon queen - always reviewing her Shop Rite flyer for sales and deals.
In addition to her husband Charlie her youngest daughter Karen Nugent, who passed in 1983, and her brother Richard Gaffey predecease her.
Friends may call at the Burnett & White Funeral Homes on Tuesday, July 30th, 2019 from 4 to 7 pm.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 AM on Wednesday, July 31, 2019 at St. Christopher's Church, Red Hook, NY. Interment will be private at Rhinebeck Cemetery, Rhinebeck.
Arrangements are under the direction of Burnett & White Funeral Homes 7461 S. Broadway, Red Hook, NY.
For directions, or to sign the online guest book, please visit www.Burnett-White.com.
